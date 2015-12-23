'Star Wars' fan arrested over threat to student who revealed plot-prosecutor

Dec 22 A Montana man has been arrested on
suspicion of threatening to shoot a student for divulging a plot
line from the newly released Star Wars epic, court documents
showed on Tuesday.
Police say Arthur Roy, of Helena, got "angry" with a student
he had befriended on Facebook after the boy gave up a subplot to
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" during an online conversation
last week.
During the online fight that ensued, Roy is alleged to have
posted a photo of himself in which he appears to brandish a gun,
which he indicates is a Colt 1911 with a "hair trigger,"
according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit also says the boy was fearful Roy was going to
come to "shoot him."
Roy also said he was "coming to find" the boy, whose school
was placed on security "lock down" after officials saw the
exchange, according to the affidavit.
"The victim was afraid it was a legitimate threat," said
Melissa Broch, a deputy attorney for Lewis & Clark County. "The
victim believed that the defendant might come to his school and
harm him."
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" opened with a record-breaking
$248 million at the U.S. and Canadian box office, and $529
million globally over its opening weekend, Walt Disney Co
said on Monday.
The film marks the seventh installment in a newly rebooted
"Star Wars" franchise.
Roy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assault with a
weapon, a felony. He made an initial appearance in Lewis & Clark
County Justice Court on Monday, after which he was ordered held
on $10,000 bail, Broch said.
It was unclear whether Roy was still in custody, Broch said.
He is likely to be arraigned in a state district court at some
point in January, she said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sara
Catania)