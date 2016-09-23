版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 04:33 BJT

Yellowstone River reopens after deadly parasite killed thousands of fish

By Ruffin Prevost
    CODY, Wyo., Sept 23 Montana reopened a stretch
of the Yellowstone River to fishing and other recreational
activities on Friday after a month-long closure prompted by the
spread of a deadly aquatic parasite that killed thousands of
whitefish and sapped the local economy.
    Hot, dry conditions and low stream flows had exacerbated the
spread of the microbial bug along the most heavily fished river
system in a state where fly fishing is a cherished pastime for
residents, and a key draw for visiting anglers who spend
millions of dollars casting for trout in pristine waters. 
    The 17-mile (27-km) section of river upstream from the small
tourist town of Livingston was the last to be reopened after an
August 19 order closed 183 miles (295 km) of the river from
Gardiner, near the northern boundary of Yellowstone National
Park.
    The closure was imposed by Montana's Fish, Wildlife and
Parks agency and backed by Governor Steve Bullock, who last
month said the rare but virulent parasite posed a threat to
Montana's outdoor economy and tens of thousands of jobs. 
    News of the reopening comes as ExxonMobil Corp. 
agreed to pay $12 million to Montana and the U.S. government to
restore natural resources damaged or destroyed by a pipeline
rupture in 2011 that spilled oil into the Yellowstone River.
 
    The agency has found more than 2,000 dead mountain whitefish
along stretches of the Yellowstone River, with an estimated
20,000 or more presumed killed in the outbreak. Some rainbow
trout and Yellowstone cutthroat trout have also been affected.
    Recent cooler temperatures and wet weather have eased stress
on the river and its fish.
    "It has affected people profoundly, because the last couple
of weeks of August are usually a most profitable time for us,"
said Dandy Reiner, owner of Hatch Finders Fly Shop in
Livingston.
    "I am worried about next year, whether this happens again or
people are afraid to come fishing - I don't know what's going to
happen," she said.
    Reiner said many fishing guides and others who make a living
along the river suffered a significant fall in income. 
    The closure cost the local economy an estimated $500,000 or
more, the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the
University of Montana said this week.
    Even so, some anglers saw the demise of thousands of
whitefish as a good sign for the prized trout, which they said
would now have less competition for food in the river.  
    

 (Reporting by Ruffin Prevost in CODY, Wyoming; Editing by Eric
M. Johnson and Alden Bentley)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐