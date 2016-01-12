Italy says embattled banks have "important future" ahead

ROME Jan 12 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Tuesday that banks Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and Carige have "an important future" ahead of them
after their shares shed about a quarter of their value since the
beginning of the year.
Consob banned short selling on Monte dei Paschi on Tuesday
after sharp losses a day earlier. The two banks were the only
two Italian lenders to have come up short on capital in a
pan-European check-up done by the European Central Bank in 2014.
"These two important institutions have been in the process
of reform for some time," Renzi said during an interview with la
Repubblica newspaper's Web TV. "I imagine that Banca Carige and
Monte dei Paschi have an important future ahead of them."
