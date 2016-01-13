Fintech is not selling Monte dei Paschi shares-source

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 13 Monte dei Paschi di Siena 's top shareholder, U.S.-based investment firm Fintech Advisory, is not selling down its 4.5 percent stake in the bank, a source close to Fintech told Reuters on Wednesday.
Shares in the Italian lender have been bearing the brunt of market losses since the beginning of the year, and one local newspaper on Wednesday reported rumours that Fintech may be selling.
The source said those rumours were unfounded, adding that Fintech, which is controlled by Mexican billionaire David Martinez, had an unchanged 4.5 percent holding in the Tuscan bank.
"We are not selling," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Monte dei Paschi shares closed up 1.6 percent at 0.9430 euros on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date