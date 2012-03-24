UPDATE 1-Italian bank MPS' top investor sells down stake

* Foundation has sold 8.2 pct stake
* Sold 4 pct to Aleotti family, rest through block sales
* Sale of up to 4 pct to Optimum fund to come next
week-source
* Goal of selling 12-13 pct of MPS within sight
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, March 24 The top investor in Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena said on Saturday it had sold an
8.2 percent stake in Italy's No.3 bank, raising around 339
million euros ($449.61 million) and boosting chances of keeping
creditors at bay.
The foundation, a charitable institution which until
recently held 49 percent in Monte dei Paschi, is selling down
its stake in the Tuscan bank to repay debts worth around 1
billion euros by an agreed April 30 deadline.
The creditors are 12 domestic and foreign banks, including
JP Morgan and Credit Suisse.
The decision to loosen its grip on the Siena-based bank
marks a turning point for the foundation, which had resisted
cutting its holdings and allowing new investors in.
After much media speculation about potential suitors for a
stake in the world's oldest bank, Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said in a statement it had agreed to sell 4 percent of the
lender to Tuscan-based entrepreneurs Aleotti.
The rest of the 8.2 percent stake was sold through
off-market block sales, it said, adding the average price for
the overall stake was 0.376 euros per share.
This was above Monte dei Paschi's closing price of 0.3533
euros on Friday, when the stock was hit by concerns about a lack
of buyers.
In a statement, the foundation ruled out decisively any plan
to sell further shares in the bank on the market through an
accelerated book building procedure.
With an offer by Luxemburg-based investment fund Optimum
Asset Management expected to be finalised next week, the
foundation is within sight of its objective to sell up to 12-13
percent in the bank to repay the bulk of its debt.
"The Optimum deal should be finalised next week," a
financial source told Reuters on Saturday, adding Optimum would
probably buy no more than 4 percent.
On top of the proceeds from the stake sales, the foundation
has earmarked asset sales worth 200 million euros, allowing it
to repay at least two thirds of the debt if everything falls
into place.
The investor, which has the Italian Treasury's green light
to sell up to 15.5 percent, does not want to reduce its stake
below 33.5 percent, a level under Italian law which gives it the
right to block extraordinary transactions such as hostile
takeovers. ($1 = 0.7540 euros)