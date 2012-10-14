UPDATE 4-Montenegro ruling party claims election victory

* Ruling DPS wins 46 pct of votes but not enough to rule
alone
* Djukanovic vows to continue on EU path, improve economy
* Winners will oversee EU accession talks
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Petar Komnenic
PODGORICA, Oct 14 Montenegro's ruling party
leader Milo Djukanovic claimed victory in a parliamentary
election on Sunday, extending his DPS party's 23-year old rule
in the ex-Yugoslav republic as it starts European Union
accession talks.
The new government faces a stagnant economy and rising
unemployment and will have to work hard to strengthen the rule
of law and fight corruption, as required by Brussels.
"As of tomorrow, we will start work on the creation of a
government that will continue to lead Montenegro on its path to
European... integration and work on improving the living
standards of every Montenegrin citizen," Djukanovic told
hundreds of cheering supporters in his party's headquarters.
He stopped short of saying if would take the prime
minister's post.
An unofficial vote count by CEMI, a non-government election
monitoring group, gave 50-year-old Djukanovic's Democratic Party
of Socialists 45.6 percent with 94 percent of the votes counted.
That gives them 39 seats in the 81-seat parliament, which
will force the DPS to turn to deputies for ethnic minorities to
secure a majority. Official results will be released later in
the week.
Democratic Front, the main opposition bloc, was a distant
second with 23.8 percent. Its leader Miodrag Lekic tried to
portray the result as disappointment for ruling party.
"The regime which has led Montenegro so far does not have
enough seats to form the government alone," Lekic told a news
conference. "This is the beginning of the end for the DPS."
The DPS, as well as its lanky, towering leader, remains
popular despite economic troubles and persistent complaints
about corruption for having championed independence from Serbia
six years ago.
"Montenegro's ruling coalition is probably the only one that
has managed to preserve the confidence of voters in such
difficult times," Djukanovic said.
Hundreds of his supporters poured into the streets of
Podgorica to celebrate, sounding car horns and waving the red
national flags. Many chanted "Victory is ours" and "Milo, Milo".
The election was held some six months ahead of schedule, as
the ruling coalition sought a fresh mandate during negotiations
on Montenegro's eventual accession to the EU.
The DPS has made EU and NATO membership a strategic goal.
After Croatia, due to join the EU next July, Montenegro is the
only Balkan country that could become a member in this decade,
as Serbia, Macedonia, Albania and Bosnia are way behind.
DISMISSED CORRUPTION CHARGES
Djukanovic, as either premier or president, has been the
dominant political figure in the nation of 680,000 since
communist Yugoslavia collapsed 20 years ago. He resigned two
years ago to give way to his hand-picked successor, Igor Luksic,
but remained at the helm of the party.
Italian prosecutors once accused him of involvement in
massive cigarette smuggling during Yugoslavia's international
isolation in the 1990s, but he was cleared of all charges and
has persistently denied all such accusations by the local media
and the opposition.
Vasilije Kostic, a Podgorica-based economist, said the
outgoing government's mandate "has been marked by fiscal
consolidation, declining growth and a struggle for the
preservation of the economy".
"The next government will have to cope with the debt growth,
weak recovery of the economic activity, unemployment (currently
at 20 percent) and corruption," he said.
Montenegro's economy flourished after Djukanovic led it away
from Serbia thanks to booming tourism and foreign investment on
the scenic Adriatic coast.
But this year, Montenegro has been weighed down by the debts
of its state-owned aluminium plant as well as the euro zone
crisis, and the economy is forecast to grow by only 0.5 percent.
Per capita output is 5,200 euros ($6,700), barely one-fifth
of the EU average, but the economy was not a big feature in the
campaign.