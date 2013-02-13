INSIGHT-Monte Paschi hiked Antonveneta bid to see off BNP

| MILAN/LONDON
Monte dei Paschi
pumped up its bid for Antonveneta to trump a rival offer from
France's BNP Paribas, paving the way for an eventual
state bailout of the world's oldest bank and a political furor
in Italy over its finances.
The new disclosure comes in a report by Italy's financial
police and is based on statements from an adviser to the seller,
Spain's Santander. Reviewed by Reuters, the document
reveals for the first time why Monte dei Paschi may have offered
such a high bid for its smaller Padua-based rival and why it did
not conduct any due diligence before agreeing the deal.
Italy's third-largest bank has previously publicly
acknowledged that it did not carry out due diligence for the
2007 bid but it didn't disclose the reasons.
A source involved with the deal, at the heart of a fraud and
bribery scandal at the Siena-based bank, has told Reuters that
Monte dei Paschi's then chairman Giuseppe Mussari quickly
floated a pricey offer for Antonveneta, without consulting
advisers, because he feared BNP Paribas would beat him to it.
Emilio Botin, the veteran chairman of Santander, used the
bid from BNP Paribas to put pressure on Mussari, according to
the police report.
The source said that his firm only got a phone call to help
on the deal on the day the acquisition was announced and Mussari
did the deal on his own. He further credits Botin with managing
"to create a tension" to get a full price.
Prosecutors in Siena are investigating whether Monte dei
Paschi's former management deliberately overpaid Santander for
Antonveneta and whether bribery was involved. It is not clear if
any illicit payments were made and if they were, who was
involved.
Monte dei Paschi's current management have said they have
found no evidence of bribery.
Reuters has unsuccessfully tried to contact Mussari. His
lawyer told Reuters he would not be commenting. Magistrates in
Monte dei Paschi's home city of Siena are expected to resume
questioning him this week after interviewing him last week as
part of their probe.
Santander declined to comment on Botin's role in the deal.
The acquisition stretched Monte dei Paschi's finances to the
limit just as the global financial crisis struck, precipitating
an eventual state bailout of the 450-year-old bank that has
caused a political uproar ahead of parliamentary elections on
Feb 24-25.
Mussari, a lawyer with no financial background, left Monte
dei Paschi in April after the Bank of Italy demanded a
management overhaul in light of the lender's precarious
finances. It is dependent on a state lifeline of 3.9 billion
euros after losing nearly $1 billion on derivative trades.
BOOM-TIME DEAL
In the report by Italy's financial police provided to the
Siena prosecutors for their investigation, the police say that
Monte dei Paschi eventually agreed to pay 9 billion euros cash
to Santander to beat an 8 billion euro rival offer from BNP
Paribas, France's largest bank.
The document, reviewed by Reuters and dated March 28, 2012,
provides a detailed reconstruction of how the Antonveneta deal
came about, based on statements released to magistrates by
Alessandro Daffina, head of Rothschild in Italy and a key
adviser to Santander on the deal.
Daffina and Rothschild in Italy declined to comment.
The police report, backed up with interviews with people
involved with or familiar with the acquisition, reveal for the
first time how one of Europe's most infamous boom-time deals was
struck.
In August 2007, Spain's largest bank was in the process of
acquiring Antonveneta as part of a three-way break-up bid for
Dutch bank ABN AMRO, in which the regional Italian lender was
valued at 6.6 billion euros, including its corporate banking arm
Interbanca.
The three-way bid for ABN AMRO involved a consortium made up
of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and
Belgian-Dutch bank Fortis. They acquired ABN AMRO for 71.1
billion euros, at the time the world's largest bank takeover.
The deal gave each of the bidders a piece of the ABN AMRO empire
but its large price tag eventually forced both RBS and Fortis
into bailouts.
According to the police report, Santander was looking to
sell Antonveneta even before it had finalised its own 6.6
billion euros purchase of it and asked Rothschild to put out
feelers to find a buyer.
Botin set one, non-negotiable condition, according to the
financial police report: There would be no due diligence on the
Italian lender.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that
Mussari was keen to buy Antonveneta to ensure his bank became a
national player.
Monte dei Paschi had lost out to ABN AMRO on a bid for the
smaller bank in 2005. Back then, Monte dei Paschi had carried
out due diligence on Antonveneta.
A successful BNP Paribas bid would have made it a major
player in the Italian market and would have consigned Monte dei
Paschi to the second tier.
According to the police report, Rothschild contacted Monte
dei Paschi and four other potential buyers: Italy's UniCredit
and UBI Banca, and France's Credit Agricole
and BNP Paribas. Only UniCredit wasn't keen, with all
the others "strongly interested", the police report said.
Monte dei Paschi's current chairman, Alessandro Profumo, who
in 2007 was chief executive of UniCredit, confirmed recently
that Unicredit had been approached but rejected the idea of
buying Antonveneta because it thought it was too expensive.
UBI Banca declined to comment. Credit Agricole was not
immediately available to comment.
"AN EXTRAORDINARY OPPORTUNITY"
Botin, who was dealing directly with BNP Paribas, preferred
a sale to the French bank, according to the police report.
BNP Paribas had bought Italy's BNL for 9 billion euros in
2006 and another acquisition would have strongly expanded its
foothold in Italy.
Botin, the police report said, regarded BNP Paribas as "more
reliable" than Monte dei Paschi, both in terms of financial
strength and being able to close the deal quickly.
On the evening of November 6, 2011 - two days before the
deal was announced - two offers were on the table, according to
the police report: one for 8.25 billion euros from Monte dei
Paschi, and another for around 8 billion euros from BNP.
The French bank's proposal was not only lower but also less
firm than Monte dei Paschi's. According to the police report,
BNP would pay 7 billion euros at the closing of the deal, and an
extra 1 billion euros depending on Antonveneta's financial
results in 2008.
A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas said the information on the
amount BNP Paribas tabled for Antonveneta was inaccurate. She
declined further comment.
On November 7, Botin told Rothschild in Madrid that Mussari
had agreed to raise Monte dei Paschi's offer to 9 billion euros
and forsake doing due diligence, the police report said.
Botin had told Mussari that if he insisted on having due
diligence carried out, he would have sold Antonveneta to the
French, who, he said, did not demand doing due diligence,
according to the information from Santander's financial adviser
that is contained in the police report.
Two people with knowledge of the situation have said that
BNP Paribas would not make any acquisition without conducting
due diligence beforehand.
In an email dated Oct 29, 2007, Rothschild's Daffina said he
had prepared a draft letter for Mussari to send to Botin.
The draft letter is reprinted in the police report. Calling
Botin "Dear Chairman", Mussari says the Antonveneta deal would
be "an extraordinary opportunity for Monte dei Paschi" and would
be fully supported by the Tuscan lender's shareholders.
He said that unlike other possible bidders, Monte dei Paschi
knew Antonveneta "extremely well" and would be able to complete
the deal "very rapidly and with full mutual satisfaction".
SHOCK THERAPY
Antonveneta quickly started causing Monte dei Paschi
headaches.
In an email to the bank's then CEO Antonio Vigni, Giuseppe
Menzi, who as deputy director general of Monte dei Paschi was
tasked with overseeing the acquisition, was quoted as saying
Antonveneta was poorly organized, its business development had
ground to a halt and its loan book growth stood at zero.
"There are critical points and they need to be addressed
with a shock therapy," said the email, dated Nov. 15, 2007 and
included in the police report.
Menzi declined to comment.
The Antonveneta deal transformed Monte dei Paschi into the
country's third largest lender, but the bank - and its shares -
never fully recovered from the cost of the acquisition, which
together with the euro zone debt crisis, stretched its balance
sheet close to breaking point.
At the time the deal was announced, Monte dei Paschi shares
were worth more than 4 euros, compared with less than 0.25 euros
now.