2013年 2月 14日

Monte Paschi former finance chief arrested in Italy

MILAN Feb 14 Italian police arrested on Thursday the former head of Monte dei Paschi's finance department who is at the centre of a fraud and bribery probe at Italy's third largest bank, two investigative sources told Reuters.

The sources said the man arrested was Gianluca Baldassarri, who left Monte dei Paschi shortly after the arrival of new chief executive Fabrizio Viola in Jan. 2012.

