Fintech takes on 135 mln euro commitment in Monte Paschi cash call

MILAN May 23 Fintech Advisory, a leading
shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has
committed to buy unsold shares in the Italian bank's 3 billion
euro ($3.3 billion) cash call for up to 135 million euros, a
document showed.
Italy's third-largest bank on Monday launches its second
cash call in less than a year to plug a capital shortfall
unveiled by banking health checks across Europe and complete
repayment of state aid.
Fintech Advisory holds a 4.5 percent stake in Monte dei
Paschi. The U.S. fund headed by Mexican billionaire David
Martinez bought its stake ahead of last year's 5 billion euro
capital increase and took part in it.
Both capital raising operations are highly dilutive.
Shareholders who do not buy in the upcoming share issue will see
their stake diluted by 91 percent.
Fintech has signed a sub-underwriting agreement with the
global coordinator of the group of banks which are guaranteeing
the rights issue for up to 135 million euros, the supplement to
the cash call prospects published on Friday on the bank's
website showed.
Monte Paschi, which has a stock market value of 2.5 billion
euros, is selling 2.56 billion new shares at 1.17 euros apiece,
or a 38.9 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price
(TERP) of the stock. The offer is for 10 new shares for every
existing share held.
Among Monte Paschi's leading shareholders, French insurer
AXA has said it would buy into the share issue to keep
its 3.7 percent stake unchanged.
The chairman of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which used
to control the Tuscan bank and now holds a 2.5 percent stake,
said on Saturday its decision on whether to take part in the
capital increase would be announced Monday or Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
