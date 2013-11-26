版本:
Monte Paschi hires Goldman,Citi,Mediobanca for cash call-sources

MILAN/ROME Nov 26 Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Mediobanca will act as co-global coordinators in Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 3-billion euro ($4 billion) capital increase, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Swiss investment bank UBS was already known to have been appointed as the global coordinator for the rights issue, which is due to be formally approved by Monte dei Paschi's board later on Tuesday.

At least six other banks have joined the consortium underwriting the capital increase as bookrunners, the sources said.

