Autopsy confirms Monte Paschi spokesman committed suicide-source

SIENA, Italy, March 8 An autopsy on the body of
the spokesman for Monte Paschi di Siena, the Italian
bank under investigation in a corruption probe, has confirmed
that he committed suicide, a judicial source said on Friday.
David Rossi, head of communications at the bank, was found
dead late on Wednesday. His body was lying beneath the open
window of his third floor office in the bank's headquarters, a
restored 14th century fortress. An autopsy on his body was
carried out on Thursday at the request of his family.
"The injuries are all compatible with the hypothesis of
suicide," said the source, who has direct knowledge of the
investigation into how Rossi died.