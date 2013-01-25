Monte Paschi CEO says not aware of more problems at bank

MILAN Jan 25 The chief executive of Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, which is reviewing three
loss-making derivative deals, said on Friday he was not aware of
any more skeletons in the closet.
Nevertheless, CEO Fabrizio Viola said he would not rule out
further surprises completely until a review of the deals is
completed.
"We need to be cautious. Before we can say this is the end,
we need to complete the review by Feb. 10-Feb. 15," Viola told
reporters.
Chairman Alessandro Profumo urged customers of the bank to
stay calm and said regulators had also recognised current
account holders did not have to worry.
Profumo said the bank had cooperated promptly with judicial
authorities, passing on information and documents about the
derivative deals.