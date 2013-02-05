Monte Paschi head says not looking for new investor now

MILAN Feb 5 Italy's third biggest lender,
scandal-hit Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is not
looking for new investors now because of the uncertainty
surrounding the bank and the euro zone debt crisis, its chairman
Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.
"With the uncertainties that are still there...it is
impossible today to have a new investor," Profumo told a
television talk-show.
Asked whether he would be happy with Deutsche Bank
investing in Monte dei Paschi, Profumo said: "I have
said clearly that I'd like a long-term financial investor.
Deutsche Bank would be an industrial partner, if there was no
one else, Deutsche Bank would also be fine but the preference if
possible is for financial partners."
Profumo also told La7 television he thought the bank could
avoid nationalisation "if we can work with a little calm."
He ruled out that the bank could collapse or that its
current account holders could lose money.