European Commission waiting for Monte Paschi restructuring plan

BRUSSELS Jan 25 The European Commission is in contact with Italian authorities over the derivatives scandal at Monte dei Paschi bank and is awaiting details on plans for its restructuring, a spokesman said on Friday.

"All I can say is that we have been in contact with the Italian authorities with regards to the situation in that bank," Antoine Colombani said.

"Recently as you know we adopted a decision whereby temporary rescue aid for it can be granted for a six month period. Monte Paschi and the Italian authorities will have to submit a restructuring plan by the deadline," he said.

The bank, the world's oldest, is enmeshed in a scandal over losses of nearly $1 billion in a series of complex derivatives deals.