Italy stability committee to discuss Monte Paschi-sources

ROME Jan 28 Italy's financial stability committee, made up of representatives of the Bank of Italy, the finance ministry and regulators, will meet on Tuesday and will discuss the troubled Monte Paschi bank, sources close to the situation said on Monday.

The committee deals with cases potentially affecting Italy's financial stability.
