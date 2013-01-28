Italy stability committee to discuss Monte Paschi-sources

Cloud software provider Okta surges 44 percent in debut
April 7 Cloud software provider Okta Inc's shares jumped as much as 44 percent in its debut on Friday, giving the tech unicorn a market capitalization of about $2.22 billion.
ROME Jan 28 Italy's financial stability committee, made up of representatives of the Bank of Italy, the finance ministry and regulators, will meet on Tuesday and will discuss the troubled Monte Paschi bank, sources close to the situation said on Monday.
The committee deals with cases potentially affecting Italy's financial stability.
BUENOS AIRES, April 7 Argentina's environmental ministry asked a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in San Juan province, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage: