EBA chief in touch with Italy authorities over Monte Paschi

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 The European Banking Authority (EBA) is in touch with Italian authorities to get more information about Italy's bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena , its head said on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank, revealed on Thursday it could face losses of as much as 720 million euros ($956 million) on past trades in financial derivatives which new management only recently discovered.

"I cannot say anything but I am in contact with relevant authorities for the bank (Monte dei Paschi) to get more information on what is going on," EBA's Chairman Andrea Enria told Reuters Insider at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Enria declined to comment on the specific situation at the bank. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Francesca Landini)
