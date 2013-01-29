No doubt over stability of Italy banking system-economy minister

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
ROME Jan 29 There is no doubt about the solidity of the Italian banking sector despite a scandal at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's economy minister said on Tuesday.
"It is vital not to suggest that there is doubt about the stability of our banking system, because it is not true," Vittorio Grilli told a parliamentary committee. He said oversight of the bank had been adequate.
"The supervision of the Bank of Italy was appropriate, sustained and attentive and it intensified over time," Grilli told the committee.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets