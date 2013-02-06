UPDATE 1-Monte Paschi hid full terms of Antonveneta funding-prosecutors

By Silvia Ognibene and Stefano Bernabei
SIENA, Italy Feb 6 Monte dei Paschi
misled the Bank of Italy over a 1-billion euro hybrid instrument
it used to partly fund its acquisition of rival bank
Antonveneta, Siena prosecutors alleged in a document reviewed by
Reuters on Wednesday.
As part of their ongoing probe, prosecutors alleged in the
document, dated Feb. 1, that the Tuscan bank struck a deal which
violated requirements set by the central bank over the hybrid
financial instrument, known as FRESH 2008.
Monte dei Paschi is being investigated for alleged
wrongdoing relating to its 2008 acquisition of Antonveneta, a
smaller rival. If proved correct, the allegations by prosecutors
that Monte dei Paschi misled the Bank of Italy over the true
nature of part of the financing it raised would undermine the
basis on which the deal was approved.
The Siena-based bank declined to comment on the allegations.
The FRESH 2008 instruments in question were essentially
notes convertible into Monte dei Paschi's shares that U.S. bank
JP Morgan sold to a number of investors. Bank of New
York acted as an intermediary in the FRESH 2008 deal.
"(Monte dei Paschi former director general Antonio) Vigni
... and (former) CFO Marco Morelli ... failed to communicate to
the Bank of Italy that they had issued an indemnity side letter
to Bank of New York on the occasion of the meeting of the
holders of the FRESH notes," the prosecutors said.
They also accused Monte dei Paschi of "concealing from the
Bank of Italy the existence of an indemnity signed by Marco
Morelli, issued on April 15, 2008, in favour of JP Morgan."
The prosecutors alleged that Vigni, Morelli and Daniele
Pirondini, in his role as CFO "with the purpose of obstructing
the regulator in its oversight functions ... exhibited
(communicated) material facts not corresponding to the truth ...
on the capital position of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena."
Vigni, Morelli and Pirondini are under investigation but
have not been charged. Vigni was questioned by prosecutors in
Siena on Wednesday.
The notes were issued as part of a deal under which JP
Morgan underwrote a 950 million euro capital increase in Monte
dei Paschi to help the Italian bank fund the acquisition of
Antonveneta from Spain's Santander in a deal announced in
November 2007 and completed in May 2008.
Prosecutors allege that the deal hid the real risks faced by
Monte dei Paschi, which was already badly stretched and
struggling to afford the 9 billion euro price tag for its
smaller rival.
JP Morgan, Bank of New York, Vigni, Pirondini and Morelli
declined to comment.
EQUITY CAPITAL
Prosecutors alleged that the indemnity documents violated
requirements set by the Bank of Italy by making the FRESH 2008
work like a bond rather than an hybrid equity instrument. Monte
dei Paschi needed to show the Bank of Italy that it had
sufficient equity capital in place to win approval for
Antonveneta takeover.
Based on the information officially received from the bank,
the regulator allowed Monte dei Paschi to calculate those notes
as core Tier 1 capital, a measure of a bank's financial strength
which is closely monitored by regulators, boosting its financial
base and allowing it to demonstrate it had sufficient capital to
absorb the Antonveneta deal.
The Bank of Italy had initially raised objections about the
FRESH operation, saying that in its original form it was too
similar to a bond, rather than an hybrid equity instrument, and
could therefore not be counted as core capital, according to
official Bank of Italy documents seen by Reuters.
The Bank of Italy demanded changes to ensure that if Monte
dei Paschi made no profit, it would have no financial
obligations towards JP Morgan or the investors in FRESH 2008.
However, prosecutors allege that the secret agreements
guaranteed coupon payments to one or more holders of the FRESH
2008, putting the financial burden squarely on Monte dei Paschi.
It was not clear which investor would have benefited from
such an agreement.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, the bank's biggest
shareholder, subscribed to about half of the FRESH 2008 issue,
or 490 million euros, running up big debts of its own to do so.
Its 2011 accounts show that it booked a loss of 376 million
euros on the FRESH operation. A source with direct knowledge of
the matter ruled out that the foundation benefited from the
indemnity agreement.
Prosecutors in the city of Siena began an investigation last
year into the Antonveneta deal, alleging Monte dei Paschi
misled regulators.
They have since widened their probe to loss-making
derivative contracts carried out by Monte dei Paschi's previous
management after the bank said those could cost it 720 million
euros.
The lender has already requested 3.9 billion euros in state
aid, but the bailout has become controversial weeks before a
Feb. 24-25 national election.