UPDATE 1-Italy's Monte Paschi loses $293 mln on derivative trade-paper

By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN Jan 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Italy's third biggest lender, will book a loss of at
least 220 million euros ($293 million) from a three-year-old
derivative deal in its 2012 results, Il Fatto Quotidiano
newspaper said on Tuesday.
The newspaper said the existence of the "Alexandria"
derivative deal with Japanese bank Nomura, was only
discovered by Monte dei Paschi's new management last October.
It said accountancy firm Pricewaterhouse and
financial advisor Eidos were now making checks to establish the
size of the loss linked to the contract and quoted an anonymous
source as saying the total loss could be as much as 740 million
euros.
Monte dei Paschi's shares on Tuesday fell 4.35 percent to
0.2811 euros after trading resumed following an earlier
suspension triggered by a 5 percent fall.
The Tuscan lender, the world's oldest bank, said in reaction
to the report that the derivative contract was one of several
structured transactions it was currently reviewing.
Back in November, the bank increased its request for state
aid by 500 million euros to 3.9 billion euros, citing a possible
hit on its capital from past transactions it had entered into as
it sought to hedge its exposure to Italian sovereign debt.
The review of those deals is expected to be submitted to
Monte dei Paschi's board by mid-February and the bank will
provide a timely indication on the possible impact on its
accounts, Monte dei Paschi said in a statement.
Nomura said the derivative contract was "fully reviewed and
approved prior to execution at the highest level within MPS",
including by the Italian bank's board and then chairman Giuseppe
Mussari. Mussari currently heads the Italian Banking
Association.
Nomura added in a statement that accounting firm KPMG
also reviewed the trade.
"Nomura acted fairly and reponsibly with the client at all
times, and strongly refutes any suggestion to the contrary," it
said.
Il Fatto Quotidiano said the deal with Nomura in 2009
derived from a position in risky mortgages and as a result Monte
dei Paschi entered into "an asset swap (with Nomura) and two
30-year repo deals linked to that swap."
The newspaper said prosecutors in Siena already
investigating Monte dei Paschi over its pricey acquisition in
2007 of small regional lender Antonveneta were looking into the
derivative trade to see whether any crimes had been committed.
"Nomura was one of a number of banks approached to de-risk
the positions held by MPS that they had previously purchased
from (German bank) Dresdner," Nomura said.
"Nomura won the mandate based upon the competitive pricing
of its restructuring proposal."
Monte dei Paschi had to request state aid last June as it
was one of only four European lenders that failed to meet
tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking
Authority.
Its capital shortfall was due not only to its huge exposure
to Italian government bonds, whose prices fell sharply during
the euro zone debt crisis, but also to losses on derivative
contracts linked to those bond holdings.
The bank holds around 25 billion euros of Italian government
bonds.