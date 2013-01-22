UPDATE 1-Italy's Monte Paschi loses $293 mln on derivative trade-paper

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN Jan 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy's third biggest lender, will book a loss of at least 220 million euros ($293 million) from a three-year-old derivative deal in its 2012 results, Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper said on Tuesday.

The newspaper said the existence of the "Alexandria" derivative deal with Japanese bank Nomura, was only discovered by Monte dei Paschi's new management last October.

It said accountancy firm Pricewaterhouse and financial advisor Eidos were now making checks to establish the size of the loss linked to the contract and quoted an anonymous source as saying the total loss could be as much as 740 million euros.

Monte dei Paschi's shares on Tuesday fell 4.35 percent to 0.2811 euros after trading resumed following an earlier suspension triggered by a 5 percent fall.

The Tuscan lender, the world's oldest bank, said in reaction to the report that the derivative contract was one of several structured transactions it was currently reviewing.

Back in November, the bank increased its request for state aid by 500 million euros to 3.9 billion euros, citing a possible hit on its capital from past transactions it had entered into as it sought to hedge its exposure to Italian sovereign debt.

The review of those deals is expected to be submitted to Monte dei Paschi's board by mid-February and the bank will provide a timely indication on the possible impact on its accounts, Monte dei Paschi said in a statement.

Nomura said the derivative contract was "fully reviewed and approved prior to execution at the highest level within MPS", including by the Italian bank's board and then chairman Giuseppe Mussari. Mussari currently heads the Italian Banking Association.

Nomura added in a statement that accounting firm KPMG also reviewed the trade.

"Nomura acted fairly and reponsibly with the client at all times, and strongly refutes any suggestion to the contrary," it said.

Il Fatto Quotidiano said the deal with Nomura in 2009 derived from a position in risky mortgages and as a result Monte dei Paschi entered into "an asset swap (with Nomura) and two 30-year repo deals linked to that swap."

The newspaper said prosecutors in Siena already investigating Monte dei Paschi over its pricey acquisition in 2007 of small regional lender Antonveneta were looking into the derivative trade to see whether any crimes had been committed.

"Nomura was one of a number of banks approached to de-risk the positions held by MPS that they had previously purchased from (German bank) Dresdner," Nomura said.

"Nomura won the mandate based upon the competitive pricing of its restructuring proposal."

Monte dei Paschi had to request state aid last June as it was one of only four European lenders that failed to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

Its capital shortfall was due not only to its huge exposure to Italian government bonds, whose prices fell sharply during the euro zone debt crisis, but also to losses on derivative contracts linked to those bond holdings.

The bank holds around 25 billion euros of Italian government bonds.