UPDATE 4-Italy's Monte Paschi faces shareholder fury as scandal widens

* Shareholders blast "casino" management
* PM Monti says problems confined to historic Tuscan lender
* Bank of Italy rejects criticism of supervision
* Management under pressure at angry shareholder assembly
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
SIENA, Italy, Jan 25 Enraged shareholders of
Monte Paschi bank lashed out at its management on Friday as
questions grew about central bank oversight of the 540-year-old
lender following the uncovering of nearly $1 billion of losses
in complex derivatives deals.
The turmoil surrounding Italy's third-largest bank has
rocked the country's financial establishment and exposed both
the government and the Bank of Italy to difficult questions over
how the risky deals could have been hidden from regulators.
It has also become a potentially explosive political issue
ahead of national elections on Feb. 24-25.
The Tuscan bank, which is already seeking a 3.9 billion euro
($5.2 billion) government bailout, this week revealed
loss-making derivatives and structured finance trades that could
cost it as much as 720 million euros.
Prime Minister Mario Monti, appointed in 2011 at the height
of the euro zone debt crisis, promised "maximum clarity and
transparency" but denied his government shared responsibility
for the crisis at the bank, which bills itself as the world's
oldest.
He said the problems affected only Monte Paschi and
expressed "full and total confidence" in the Bank of Italy,
which was headed by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
at the time the deals were made.
"Italian savers should know, and I think they know, that
Italian banks have been among the most solid during the crisis,"
he said, adding that the problems at Monte Paschi did not affect
the rest of the Italian banking sector.
Asked later on a TV talk show if Monte Paschi could be
nationalised, he said it was possible but would be a "remote
hypothesis".
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli is due to appear before the
parliamentary finance committee next Tuesday to answer questions
on the case and also endorsed the central bank's supervision.
Known as "Daddy Monte" because of its huge influence and
patronage, the bank plays a dominant role in Siena, known to
tourists as the venue for the traditional Palio horse race.
Monte Paschi, based in a magnificent palazzo, has an art
collection that spans six centuries.
However there was stinging criticism from furious
shareholders at a special meeting in the picturesque Tuscan
town, where Monte dei Paschi was founded in 1472.
"It's as if they were playing poker at the casino, and the
more money they were losing, the more they kept gambling," said
Pietro Rizzo, a pensioner and former employee of the bank, who
was awarded shares as part of his severance payment.
"They were sinking and kept trying to find a way to stay
afloat to hide the losses. They should have told the truth," he
told Reuters.
ANGER
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco rejected criticism of
the central bank's oversight, and said the deals in question,
apparently aimed at covering up losses, had been deliberately
concealed from authorities. He put the blame squarely on the
Monte dei Paschi management at the time.
But Visco said there was no threat to the stability of Monte
dei Paschi, which is already under investigation for the
9-billion-euro cash acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta in
2007 - a deal that stretched its finances to the limit months
before the global financial crisis.
"There is no question that the bank is stable," he said.
In Siena, where Monte Paschi held the special shareholders'
meeting on Friday, shareholders approved two capital increases
of up to 6.5 billion euros to be carried out if needed in the
next five years, which was a condition of the state bailout.
The capital increase would allow the bank to issue shares to
the Treasury if it cannot repay so-called "Monti bonds" it is
selling to the government as part of the plan.
The bank's management faced the wrath of shareholders
angered by a scandal that has raised the spectre of
nationalisation and recalled some of the darkest financial
scandals in recent Italian history.
According to judicial sources, magistrates are already
looking into one of the three main deals at the heart of the
case on suspicion of fraud and embezzlement by bank officials.
The issue has also forced its way into the election campaign
because of the close links between the bank and the centre-left
Democratic Party (PD), which is leading in the opinion
polls.
The left has run Siena, in one of the so-called "red
regions" of Italy, for decades and although PD leader Pier Luigi
Bersani has dismissed any suggestion of a link with the crisis,
the bank's main shareholder is a charitable foundation
controlled by local authorities.
The town hall and the province of Siena, both run by the PD,
name 13 out of the 16 board members at the foundation, which in
turns picks the majority of the Monte Paschi board.
"What they did to Monte dei Paschi is worse than Bribesville
and Parmalat put together," said Beppe Grillo, head of the
anti-establishment 5 Star Movement, who attended the meeting. He
was referring to Italy's two most notorious modern scandals.
"That's the scale of the damage they've done. They've turned
the party into a bank and the bank into a party," he said.
Monte Paschi shares, which had fallen 20 percent this week,
rebounded strongly on Friday, rising more than 11 percent as
prices recovered after the recent losses.
However the cost of insuring against a default on the bank's
debt kept climbing with credit default swaps on its two year
paper widening to over 950 basis points from 750 basis points on
Wednesday.
OPAQUE
The crisis broke out over an opaque series of deals,
involving Japanese bank Nomura, Deutsche Bank
as well as a trade which several sources said was
structured by JP Morgan. JP Morgan declined to comment.
Doubts were raised about the Bank of Italy's assertion that
it was unaware of the trades at the centre of the scandal by
reports in the Corriere della Sera daily on Friday.
It quoted central bank documents saying inspectors had
expressed misgivings about the supervision of two of the deals
in question as long ago as 2010. No immediate comment on the
reports was available from the Bank of Italy.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said: "In 2008 we entered into a
transaction with our client Monte Paschi, the transaction was
subject to our rigorous internal approval processes, and also
received the requisite approvals of the client who was
independently advised."
Nomura has also said that the deal it was associated with
was fully reviewed by Monte dei Paschi management and auditors.
The management team in charge at the time of the losses has
been replaced following Monte Paschi's failure to meet European
capital adequacy tests.
Visco said the central bank had pushed for a change of
management as soon as became aware of the problems at the bank,
one of the most undercapitalised in Europe.