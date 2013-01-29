No need to put Monte Paschi under administration- Italy econ min

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
ROME Jan 29 The Bank of Italy's review of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena does not show a need for the troubled lender to be placed under special administration, the Italian economy minister told parliament on Tuesday.
"The regulator has given a positive evaluation of the bank, and so it does not need to be put under special administration," Vittorio Grilli told the parliamentary finance committee.
Grilli said he had not received any specific warnings about the stability of any banks, and did not see any alarm signals concerning the wider Italian banking system.
However, he said that several bank shareholder foundations including that of Monte Paschi had not diversified risk adequately.
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.