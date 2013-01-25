Monti calls for review of European regulations over Monte Paschi case

ROME Jan 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Friday called for a full and rigorous investigation of the
scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and said
the European regulatory system must be reviewed, but he said
other Italian banks were not affected.
Speaking in a radio phone-in programme, Monti said his
government was not responsible for the crisis at the bank, which
this week revealed derivatives trades that could cost it as much
as 720 million euros. He said he had full confidence in the Bank
of Italy's handling of the case.
But Monti, who is standing in an election next month, said
his rivals in the centre-left Democratic Party would be affected
by the scandal because of their historical links to the bank,
joining other opponents of the left who are seizing on the
crisis in a bitter election campaign.