Bank of Italy prevented "anomalous" deals at Monte Paschi-Grilli

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
ROME Jan 29 Italy's outgoing Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that Bank of Italy oversight had identified problems at troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank and prevented further "anomalous" operations.
An inspection in 2010 identified liquidity problems and overexposure of the Tuscan bank, Grilli said during testimony to parliament. Another inspection a year later showed the bank had not overcome its problems, he said.
"An intense activity of supervision allowed the identification and the prevention of anomalous behaviour," Grilli said, adding that the central bank had imposed sanctions on management.
The 2011 inspection "showed that the problems that had been highlighted were not overcome," Grilli said.
Chairman Giuseppe Mussari resigned from the bank last year.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets