China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MILAN Dec 17 The biggest investor in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) denied on Tuesday a press report that it was in talks with other banking foundations to swap or sell its shares in the troubled lender.
Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Tuesday that the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which is trying to sell down its stake in the bank to pay back creditors, was in contact with other foundations to swap its stake in the bank with their holdings in other lenders.
The foundations mentioned in the report are shareholders of UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.
"At the moment there are no negotiations with banking foundations regarding a sale or a swap of MPS shares," the foundation said in a statement.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.