Foundation shareholder says Monte Paschi state to shrink -paper

MILAN Feb 5 The charitable foundation that used
to control Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects
to see its 2.5 percent stake "drastically" reduced, the
foundation's president told an Italian newspaper.
Monte dei Paschi must plug a capital shortfall after it
fared poorly in a review of euro zone lenders carried out last
year by European authorities.
Marcello Clarich told Il Sole 24 Ore daily in an interview
that the prospect of a cash call, whose size is yet to be
determined, and the possibility of a merger after that, meant
the foundation's 2.5 percent stake would drop significantly.
"Concerning the upcoming capital increase at Monte dei
Paschi, we'll assess our position in due time but we must
diversify the risks (of our assets) and secure an income that
allows the foundation to perform its role," Clarich said.
He said the foundation had 400 million euros in cash and
would try to "preserve the bank's local ties" but "within
reason".
Like other Italian banking foundations, which are
not-for-profit entities with strong local ties, the Monte Paschi
shareholder has tied its fortunes to those of the bank. It has
seen its holding progressively reduced as the crisis-stricken
lender kept tapping investors for more funds.
Clarich praised the bank's current Chief Executive Fabrizio
Viola and Chairman Alessandro Profumo ahead of a shareholder
meeting in the spring that must name a new board.
"During a storm you don't change the person who holds the
rudder," he said.
Clarich said the foundation was working with co-shareholders
Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual, which together control 6.5
percent of Monte Paschi, on a slate of candidates for the board.
The foundation has sealed a shareholder pact with U.S. based
fund Fintech, controlled by Mexican billionaire David Martinez,
and Brazilian investment bank BTG.
It allows the foundation to propose its own candidate to be
the bank's chairman and for the other shareholders two to pick
the chief executive in the joint list of board nominees.
