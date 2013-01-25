版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 21:25 BJT

Italy minister to address parliamentary group on Monte Paschi

ROME Jan 25 Outgoing Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli will address a parliamentary finance committee in relation to a derivatives scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Jan. 29, the Chamber of Deputies said on its Web site.

The bank, the world's oldest, is enmeshed in a scandal over losses of nearly $1 billion in a series of complex derivatives deals.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐