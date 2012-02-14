UPDATE 3-Monte dei Paschi top shareholder to sell up to 15 pct stake

* Foundation shareholder to keep blocking minority
* Sale seen in days, weeks, not months - source
* Foundation in talks with creditors over 1.1 bln euro debt
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN, Feb 14 MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) -
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA's core shareholder
will sell a stake of up to 15 percent in Italy's No.3 lender, it
said on Tuesday, in a move that will allow it to cut debt but
still block any hostile bid.
Three sources familiar with the situation said the
cash-strapped Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49
percent stake in the eponymous bank, including preference
shares, was in talks with domestic investors to quickly sell the
stake as it races to meet a deadline set by creditors to come up
with a debt-cutting plan.
Tuscany-based Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, is
viewed as one of Italy's weakest due to its thin capital base
and low profitability.
At Tuesday's closing price, the 15 percent stake up for sale
was worth around 450 million euros.
In a statement on Tuesday, the foundation said its board had
agreed to sell a stake of up to 15 percent, but gave no
indication about the timeframe, saying only that the sale would
be carried out in such a way as to maximise its "economic and
strategic value."
A source close to the foundation told Reuters the sale could
be finalised quickly, in "days or weeks rather than months."
The foundation, a non-profit body whose aim is to reinvest
dividends in charity and social projects, ran up 1.1 billion
euros in debt to keep its grip on Monte Paschi when the bank
carried out a capital increase last year.
It is in talks with creditor banks - mainly foreign
investment banks - to either restructure its debt or win time by
taking up a bridge loan from a small group of Italian banks.
Selling the MPS stake would strengthen its position at the
negotiating table, two sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
According to three sources, the foundation is already in
talks with some Italian institutional investors. One of the
sources said these included Italian private equity funds
Clessidra and Equinox. Neither fund was available for comment.
Even if the full 15 percent is sold, the foundation would
still hold of around 33.5 percent of Monte Paschi - big enough
to veto any hostile takeover attempt under Italian law.
The names of BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA
- both already active in Italy through a retail
banking network - have been mentioned by sources in the past as
potential buyers, although the foundation is likely to want to
try and keep Monte Paschi in Italian hands.
Moreover, any buyer of the 15 percent stake would risk having
limited influence on Monte Paschi as long as the foundation
retains a core stake.
The foundation's finances have been strained funding two
capital increases by the bank since 2008, giving creditors some
of its Monte dei Paschi shares as loan guarantees.
In November, it reached a standstill agreement with its
creditors - Mediobanca, Credit Suisse Group AG
and a pool of banks headed by JP Morgan Chase & Co
- giving it until mid-February to come up with a plan to
reduce its debts.
Sources close to the matter have said the foundation is
negotiating a 900 million euro loan with three top Italian banks
- Mediobanca, UniCredit SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
- that would allow it to reimburse its foreign
creditors and buy time to sell the stake.
Intesa, UniCredit, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse declined to
comment. Mediobanca was not immediately reachable for comment.
Aside from the foundation's debts, Monte dei Paschi needs to
find 3.3 billion euros by June - equal to its current market
capitalisation - to meet tougher capital requirements set by the
European Banking Authority to help banks withstand the region's
debt crisis.
Monte dei Paschi's shares have lost 28 percent of their value
over the past year and closed 1.9 percent lower at 0.30 euros on
Tuesday. Like other Italian lenders, the bank has been hit hard
by a funding crunch stemming from to the debt crisis and by EBA
requests to mark down its government bond holdings.
Monte dei Paschi had 25 billion euros of Italian government
debt at the end of September.