Monte Paschi struck secret deal over Antonveneta -police

SIENA, Italy Feb 8 Monte dei Paschi struck a
last-minute, secret deal with Bank of New York that allowed the
Italian bank to mislead authorities and smoothed through its
acquisition of rival Antonveneta, according to a report by the
financial police in Italy.
A deepening fraud and bribery scandal at the country's third
largest bank has caused a political outcry ahead of a
parliamentary election on Feb. 24-25, with the Bank of Italy
under fire over suspected financial irregularities at the Tuscan
institution.
Monte dei Paschi's 9-billion euro purchase of
Antonveneta in 2008 precipitated an eventual state bailout and
prosecutors in its home city of Siena are probing whether it
deliberately overpaid and whether bribery was involved.
Monte dei Paschi's current management have said they have
found no evidence of bribery.
In a report by Italy's financial police provided to
prosecutors for their investigation and reviewed by Reuters, the
police say that Monte dei Paschi granted Bank of New York
an indemnity in return for investor approval to change the terms
of a 1-billion euro hybrid financial instrument.
It did not disclose the indemnity to the Bank of Italy.
The Bank of New York did not want to be liable for coupon
payments if some of the noteholders refused to agree to the
change in the terms of the notes.
There is no suggestion in the police documents of any
wrongdoing on the part of Bank of New York. But the success of
Monte dei Paschi's bid for Antonveneta rested partly on the
deal, known as FRESH 2008, raising the money it needed to
acquire Antonveneta.
Convertible into Monte dei Paschi shares, the FRESH 2008
notes were sold by U.S. bank JP Morgan to a number of
investors, with Bank of New York acting as an
intermediary.
The Bank of Italy had initially raised objections about the
FRESH operation, saying that in its original form it was too
similar to a bond, rather than a hybrid equity instrument and
could therefore not be counted as core capital, according to
Bank of Italy documents seen by Reuters.
In an internal email cited in the document, Monte dei
Paschi's then head of treasury and capital management, Massimo
Molinari, accused Bank of New York of behaving like "pirates"
and complained about having to use "innovative" constructions to
help Monte dei Paschi's capital position.
"From my point of view, I assure you I can't wait for the
time when this bank will have such a capital position that it
does not need to resort to these innovative 'legal/financial
constructions', my blood pressure would be better off."
The Bank of Italy demanded changes to ensure that if Monte
dei Paschi made no profit, it would not have to pay coupons to
JP Morgan or the investors in FRESH 2008. Paying coupons in such
a scenario would mean the instrument was more like a bond so
that Monte dei Paschi could not count it as core capital.
The effort by Bank of New York to seek an indemnity to
protect investment returns is not illegal but the internal
police documents say that the secret indemnity deal violated the
conditions set by the Bank of Italy by placing the financial
burden of coupon payments back on Monte dei Paschi rather than
JP Morgan or a third party.
If proved correct, Monte dei Paschi may not have met the Bank
of Italy's capital requirements and should not have been able to
buy Antonveneta.
Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
Reuters has not seen the indemnity agreement given to Bank
of New York.
In his email, Molinari said that the Bank of New York had
threatened to suspend a meeting called to approve the changes to
the terms of the notes unless they were given an indemnity
letter relieving Bank of New York from any obligations towards
the note-holders.
The financial police allege that Bank of New York made the
demand after one of the FRESH 2008 investors, Swiss hedge fund
Jabre Capital Partners SA, complained about the changes demanded
by the Bank of Italy.
A spokesman for Bank of New York in London said: "We
understand from recent media coverage that there are ongoing
investigations in Italy into the role of MPS (Monte dei Paschi)
in the deal. In the circumstances we believe it would be
inappropriate to make any statement or comment".
Jabre Capital did not return calls or respond to emails
seeking comment. Molinari referred all queries to Monte dei
Paschi's press office, which declined to comment. JP Morgan
declined to comment.
LESSER EVIL
In a March 12, 2009 email to Raffaele Rizzi, former head of
legal compliance at Monte dei Paschi, Molinari describes the
indemnity as the "lesser evil" to losing the investment.
The email was included in the police report reviewed by
Reuters.
"Dear Raffaele, I am forwarding for cc the indemnity that in
the end I gave to BoNY (Bank of New York)," the e-mail is quoted
as saying.
"I know you disagreed about the specifics, but at 13:57 with
the meeting due at 14:00 and the note-holders already there,
BoNY would not start the meeting if this point was not
resolved."
"The necessity for indemnities was presented to us only
after the Jabre complaints and not as a pre-condition to start
the meeting procedure. To hold a meeting hostage seems to me the
behaviour of 'pirates' rather than professionals."
Molinari continues: "I have judged ... that the 'lesser
evil' for BMPS (Monte dei Paschi) is the indemnity, given that I
would have not been able to obtain the approval of the
note-holders on a second occasion."
"I am convinced that giving 'cover' to the broker BoNY for
those who voted no and for Jabre does not worsen the situation
too much for an operation that you already think could give rise
to many legal problems."
Rizzi declined to comment.
It was not clear if any investor benefited from the alleged
indemnity agreement.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, the bank's biggest
shareholder, subscribed to about half of the FRESH 2008 issue,
or 490 million euros, running up big debts of its own to do so.
Its 2011 accounts show that it booked a loss of 376 million
euros on the FRESH operation. A source with direct knowledge of
the matter said the foundation had not benefited from the
indemnity agreement.