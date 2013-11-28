UPDATE 2-Monte Paschi says cap increase deal with banks expires in Jan

* Preliminary commitment by banks to 3 bln euro cap hike
expires Jan. 31
* Banks demanded Monte Paschi pay 2013 coupon on state loans
in cash
* Bank confirms financial targets, hopes to return to profit
in 2014
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Nov 28 A preliminary commitment by banks
to underwrite Monte dei Paschi's 3-billion-euro ($4
billion) capital increase expires at the end of January, the
Italian bank said in a document showing why it needs to press on
with the cash call.
If no capital increase is launched by that date, the
pre-underwriting agreement with a pool of 10 banks would come to
an end and Monte dei Paschi would have to restart negotiations
to form a new consortium guaranteeing the rights issue, it said.
Monte dei Paschi's board approved the capital increase
earlier this week as it seeks to pay back a 4.1 billion euros
state bailout and avert nationalisation.
Ten mostly international banks are involved in the
preliminary agreement to underwrite the issue, with UBS
acting as global coordinator.
Monte Paschi said on Tuesday the capital increase would be
completed in the first quarter of next year. But advisers want
it done by the end of January, according to a document posted on
the bank's website ahead of a Dec. 27 shareholder meeting called
to approve the cash call.
The banks also set as a condition for pledging to underwrite
the rights issue that Monte Paschi would pay in cash and not in
shares to the Treasury the interest due in 2013 on the state
loans, thus keeping the Italian government from getting a stake
in the bank.
That is the reason why the cash call, initially expected to
be 2.5 billion euros, was raised to up to 3 billion euros -
higher than the bank's current market capitalisation.
"We are pretty confident that, after ironing out some final
points with the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Italy, we can
pay the coupon for 2013 in cash and there'll be no further
dilution through share issuance to the state," Chief Financial
Officer Bernardo Mingrone told analysts on Thursday.
RESTRUCTURING
The capital increase is required as part of a restructuring
demanded by the European Commission for approving state aid,
which Monte dei Paschi received earlier this year.
The bailout kept the bank, which was hit hard by the euro
zone debt crisis and is on track to post its third straight
annual loss, afloat by plugging a capital shortfall.
The bank is also at the centre of a judicial probe over its
costly acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta in 2007 and
loss-making derivatives trades it made in the deal's aftermath.
On Thursday, Monte dei Paschi confirmed the key financial
targets of its 2013-17 turnaround plan, which includes 8,000 job
cuts, 550 branch closures and aggressive deleveraging. It also
said it was selling its French and Belgian unit, and closing its
New York branch.
"What we are trying to carry out is a profound
transformation of Monte dei Paschi to make it leaner. We think
it's a transformation many of our Italian competitors will also
have to achieve going forward," Mingrone said, adding the bank
hoped to return to profit in 2014.
The bank, which lost some 8 billion euros in the past two
years and without the state aid would have a core capital ratio
below 6.5 percent, is targeting a net profit of around 900
million euros and a core capital ratio of 10 percent by 2017.
But the lender's bid to tap the market for fresh funds is
complicated by the fact that its top shareholder, a charitable
foundation with links to local politicians, is also trying to
sell down its stake to pay back 350 million euros of debt.
The Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena has said a January
capital increase would be too early, asking for more time to
find a buyer for part or all of its 33.5 percent holding.