Monte Paschi sells bad loans to Fortress

BRIEF-Waterstone Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.24
* Waterstone financial inc qtrly net interest income $11.9 million versus $10 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qmY7ir) Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 10 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had sold 500 million euros ($680.75 million) of bad loans to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the latest in a raft of disposals of sour loans by Italian banks.
In a statement, Italy's No.3 lender said however that the economic impact of the sale would not be significant as these assets are normally sold at a deeply-discounted price.
Italy's worst economic recession in 70 years has lifted bad loans at Italian banks to a record 166.4 billion euros in April, forcing banks to put aside more and more capital to cover for potential losses and curbing their ability to lend to companies.
Loss-making Monte dei Paschi, which started on Monday a 5-billion-euro capital increase, has the biggest portfolio of bad loans among Italy's top banks. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
NEW YORK, April 28 Swiss bank UBS AG reported Friday that profits for its Wealth Management Americas business rose 8 percent over last year as higher operating income, client activity and cuts to recruiting offset higher employee pay doled out to top brokers.
* Apple says will stop paying royalties (Adds details, updates shares)