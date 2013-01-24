Italy PM Monti says may address parliament on Monte dei Paschi

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he would be prepared to
recall parliament to report on the troubled Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena but rejected suggestions that
authorities had failed in their oversight functions.
"I don't think there is an issue of oversight and it's
especially important to separate this issue of Monte dei Paschi
from the confusion that is being created around it for reasons
which are obvious, especially as far as the government and the
Economy Ministry are concerned," Monti told a news conference at
the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"It's an issue which is really without any substance, but
the government is nonetheless ready to address parliament on
it," he said, following criticisms of both the Bank of Italy and
the government over their handling of the loss-making
derivatives and structured trade deals which have rocked Italy's
third-biggest bank.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; writing by James Mackenzie)