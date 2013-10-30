CORRECTED-Judge rejects Monte Paschi prosecutor's seizure request against JP Morgan

(Corrects headline to read "judge" instead of "court")
SIENA Oct 30 An Italian judge has rejected a
prosecutors' request to seize just under 200 million euros ($275
million) of funds from JP Morgan as part of an
investigation into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's acquisition
of a smaller rival, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
Prosecutors allege that JP Morgan withheld information from
Italian regulators about a 1 billion-euro ($1.4 billion)
financing the New York-based bank arranged for Monte Paschi's
takeover of regional lender Antonveneta in 2008.
The source did not say why the prosecutors had requested the
asset seizure.
A spokewoman fo JP Morgan in Italy said the bank, which has
denied any wrongdoing, had no immediate comment to make on
Wednesday.
A judge will decide on March 6 whether to indict JP Morgan
together with seven individuals, including Monte dei Paschi's
former chairman and director general, for allegedly obstructing
regulators.
($1=0.7262 euros)
