2013年 7月 31日

Italian prosecutors investigating JP Morgan in Monte Paschi probe-document

SIENA, Italy, July 31 Italian prosecutors probing Monte dei Paschi's 2007 acquisition of a smaller rival are investigating U.S. investment bank JP Morgan in relation to a crime they allege was committed by one of its employees, according to a prosecutors' document.

The crime involved is the alleged obstruction of Italian regulators by an unknown employee relating to a 1 billion euro hybrid financial instrument used to partly fund the 2007 acquisition of regional lender Antonveneta, the document said.

JP Morgan declined to comment.

