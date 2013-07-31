Italian prosecutors investigating JP Morgan in Monte Paschi probe-document

SIENA, Italy, July 31 Italian prosecutors
probing Monte dei Paschi's 2007 acquisition of a
smaller rival are investigating U.S. investment bank JP Morgan
in relation to a crime they allege was committed by one
of its employees, according to a prosecutors' document.
The crime involved is the alleged obstruction of Italian
regulators by an unknown employee relating to a 1 billion euro
hybrid financial instrument used to partly fund the 2007
acquisition of regional lender Antonveneta, the document said.
JP Morgan declined to comment.