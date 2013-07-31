JP Morgan says acted correctly in Monte Paschi case

MILAN, July 31 U.S. investment bank J.P. Morgan
, which is being investigated by Italian prosecutors
probing Monte dei Paschi's purchase of a smaller rival, said on
Wednesday it and its employees acted correctly at all times.
In an e-mailed statement, J.P. Morgan said it had never
benefited from an indemnity agreement with Monte dei Paschi that
prosecutors allege protected the U.S. investment bank from
potential losses linked to a hybrid instrument used to partly
fund the 2007 acquisition.
"No claim was ever made under this indemnity (which only
existed for a matter of days) either for the benefit of J.P.
Morgan or any of its employees," JP Morgan said.
"We believe that J.P. Morgan and its employees acted
correctly at all times. We will defend this action vigorously,"
it said.