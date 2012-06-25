UPDATE 3-Italy's MPS races against time to plug capital gap

* Sources say bank in talks with Treasury and Bank of Italy
* Deputy econ minister does not rule out state-backed bonds
* Board meeting on cap strengthening plan due on Tuesday
* Bank has until end June to fill capital shortfall
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN/ROME, June 25 Italy's Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena is racing against time to win
regulatory approval to sell at least 1 billion euros ($1.25
billion) of bonds to the government to plug a capital shortfall
by the end of June.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters at the weekend
that the world's oldest bank was in talks with the Treasury and
the Bank of Italy for a capital fix that would make it the first
Italian bank to resort to state aid since 2010, when the euro
zone crisis deepened.
Citing "organisational reasons", the bank has delayed until
Tuesday a board meeting initially scheduled for late Monday at
which it is due to approve a business plan under new CEO
Fabrizio Viola and new Chairman Alessandro Profumo, Italy's best
known banker.
The fact that the board meeting was pushed back by a day
suggests MPS hopes to get an informal nod from the Bank of
Italy, which oversees Italian banks, by Tuesday afternoon.
"It would be a logical conclusion," a source close to the
situation told Reuters.
On Monday, Italy's deputy economy minister, Vittorio Grilli,
said he did not rule out buying bonds issued by distressed
domestic banks.
"We will see," Grilli said when asked whether the Treasury
could reopen the terms of a 2009-10 scheme under which it
underwrote bank bonds to help troubled lenders.
The Bank of Italy, which would give formal approval to the
capital-strengthening plan only after it is presented, declined
to comment, as did the Treasury and MPS.
Thanks to capital management and asset sales, Italy's
third-biggest bank has managed to fill about two-thirds of a 3.3
billion euro gap identified by the European Banking Authority.
MPS' CEO said last month the bank could issue contingency
capital bonds to boost its capital base, but these would command
double-digit interest rates in current choppy markets.
Bonds underwritten by the Treasury and similar to those
allowed during the first leg of the financial crisis under
former Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti would be cheaper.
"Issuing a fresh round of 'Tremonti bonds' seems the most
reasonable option. Co-co bonds are too expensive. MPS has no
other option," an Italian banker told Reuters.
TREMONTI BONDS
MPS sold to the Treasury 1.9 billion euros of 'Tremonti
bonds' in 2009, with a coupon of 8.5 percent rising to 9 percent
from July next year.
Issuing more of these bonds would add to Italy's already
ballooning public debt of nearly 2 trillion euros, but they can
be paid back early if the bank's capital base improves, and the
annual coupon is due only if the lender makes a profit.
Italian banks are in better shape than Spain's, which are
being shored up by a euro zone bailout of up to 100 billion
euros, as they have limited exposure to the real estate market
and retail bank deposits are relatively large.
Italian lenders have avoided any form of direct state aid as
all major banks, including UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, managed to boost raise capital on the private
market in the last 12 months.
MPS has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis because
of its 25 billion euro exposure to domestic government bonds -
which is proportionally higher than that of its domestic peers.
Negative investor sentiment towards Italy has increased the
cost of funding and sunk the value of sovereign debt held by
lenders, requiring them to find additional capital.
On Monday, Italy's banking association and industry lobbies
urged the European Central Bank to ensure market liquidity and
resume sovereign bond purchases on the secondary market.
Any delay in filling the capital shortfall would further
weigh on MPS shares, which have lost half their value in the
past three months. On Monday, the stock shed 7.2 percent to 0.20
euros, in line with a weaker sector.
The shares rose as much as 10 percent on Friday when talk of
a possible fix to the bank's capital problems first emerged.
As it seeks to raise cash quickly, Monte dei Paschi reached
a deal to sell its 60 percent stake in small unit Biverbanca for
around 200 million euros ($251 million), two sources close to
the situation said on Saturday.
The Siena-based lender has limited financial flexibility
because its top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close
ties to local politicians, is just emerging from months of
wrestling with creditors to restructure its own debt.
The foundation has been forced to sell down its MPS stake to
36.3 percent and insists it would not fund a capital increase.