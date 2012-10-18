Monte Paschi denies sounded out UBS on capital increase

MILAN Oct 18 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied on Thursday a newspaper report it had sounded out UBS, or other banks, on a capital increase of 1 billion euros.

La Stampa said that the Italian bank had put out feelers with UBS for a possible advisor role in Monte Paschi's cash call, which the bank is expected to carry out by 2015.

� (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)