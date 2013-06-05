UPDATE 1-Monte Paschi could propose scrapping 4 pct voting cap next week- sources

* Board meeting on June 11 could call EGM on voting cap
* Management of main shareholder backs lifting cap - source
* Lifting cap needed to make bank more attractive
By Stefano Bernabei
ROME, June 5 Italy's third biggest bank Monte
dei Paschi di Siena could propose getting rid of the
current 4 percent cap on voting rights next week as it seeks to
win EU approval for a 4.1 billion euro ($5.4 billion) state
bailout, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
Monte dei Paschi's management has said the lifting of the
voting rights ceiling is needed to make the bank more attractive
to new shareholders and has been requested by both the Bank of
Italy and the European Commission.
Monte Paschi's board may call an extraordinary shareholders'
meeting to approve the change to its bylaws when it next gathers
on June 11, the sources said.
The bank needs to present a restructuring plan to the
European Commission by June 17 in order to obtain its approval
for the state bailout it received in February, and is likely to
press ahead with plans to scrap the voting rights ceiling before
that date, the sources said.
"The hope is that the board meeting on the 11th will be the
one where a shareholder meeting is called to abolish the 4
percent ceiling. It needs to be done by June 17," said one of
the sources.
For the voting rights cap to be lifted, Monte dei Paschi
needs to win the backing of its top shareholder - a charitable
foundation with close ties to local politicians which has a
stake of around 34 percent in the bank, enough to veto any
unwanted move.
The foundation has not yet said whether it would vote in
favour of scrapping the voting rights ceiling, but its current
management backs the proposal, a second source said.
The shareholder meeting next week could take place before
the EU Commission gives its response to Monte dei Paschi's
restructuring plan, something that is expected to happen before
the end of the summer, according to a third source.
Monte dei Paschi was forced to request a state bailout to
plug a capital shortfall exacerbated by the euro zone debt
crisis and loss-making derivatives trades.
It plans to launch a capital increase of 1 billion euros
next year aimed at new investors to bolster its finances.
Chairman Alessandro Profumo said last month lifting the
voting rights cap was needed to persuade new shareholders to buy
into the cash call.