RPT-Italy's Monti -EU bailout fund needs much more firepower

ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that the European Financial Stability Facility needs "significantly greater" resources than it has today.

In a traditional end-year press conference, Monti refused to quantify how much more the European bailout fund needed. Earlier in the same press conference, Monti said he would push EU partners to increase resources for the fund.

