RPT-Italy's Monti -EU bailout fund needs much more firepower

MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that the European Financial Stability Facility needs "significantly greater" resources than it has today.
In a traditional end-year press conference, Monti refused to quantify how much more the European bailout fund needed. Earlier in the same press conference, Monti said he would push EU partners to increase resources for the fund.
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX
* Auto sector in spotlight, Toyota, Suzuki release earnings later