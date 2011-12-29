Italy's Monti to visit Libya on Jan 21

MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
MILAN Dec 29 Italian prime minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he will visit Libya on January 21.
"We are preparing a visit to Tripoli on January 21," Monti said during a press conference.
Italian oil and gas group Eni is the biggest foreign oil operator in Libya.
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on budget proposals in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-FX WEEKAHEAD FX
* Auto sector in spotlight, Toyota, Suzuki release earnings later