版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 29日 星期四 20:36 BJT

Italy's Monti to visit Libya on Jan 21

MILAN Dec 29 Italian prime minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he will visit Libya on January 21.

"We are preparing a visit to Tripoli on January 21," Monti said during a press conference.

Italian oil and gas group Eni is the biggest foreign oil operator in Libya.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐