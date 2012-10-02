版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三

New Issue-Montpelier Re sells $300 mln in notes

Oct 2 Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd on
Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MONTPELIER

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 4.7 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.682   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 4.74 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/05/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 312.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

