New Issue-Montpelier Re sells $300 mln in notes

Oct 2 Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MONTPELIER AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.7 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.682 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 4.74 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/05/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 312.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS