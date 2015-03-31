UPDATE 2-Endurance to buy reinsurer Montpelier to add Lloyd's platform

* Cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.83 bln

* Deal values Montpelier at $40.24 per share

* Montpelier shares rise about 4.5 pct premarket (Adds background; updates share)

By Amrutha Gayathri

March 31 Property and casualty insurer Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd will buy reinsurer Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd for about $1.83 billion to expand into the Lloyd's of London underwriting business.

The cash-and-stock deal comes nearly a year after Endurance failed in its attempts to acquire Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd , which has a sizeable Lloyd's business.

Montpelier shareholders will get 0.472 Endurance share and $9.89 in cash for each share held, the companies said on Tuesday.

This represents $40.24 per share for Montpelier, a 5.5 percent premium to the stock's closing on Monday.

Montpelier's shares rose about 4.5 percent to $39.84 in premarket trading, while Endurance shares rose slightly to $64.50.

A slump in reinsurance prices due to intense competition is piling pressure on smaller companies to diversify or consolidate, leading to a flurry of deals in the Lloyd's market.

Canadian property and casualty insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings said last month that it would buy Brit Plc for about $1.88 billion to become one of the top five underwriters in the market.

XL Group snapped up Lloyd's of London's Catlin Group for $4.22 billion in January and Qatar Insurance Group acquired underwriter Antares last year.

Endurance's acquisition of Montpelier is expected to close in the third quarter of 2015, the companies said.

The deal consists of $450 million in cash and about 21.5 million Endurance shares.

Montpelier's shareholders will own about 32 percent of the combined company.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Jefferies LLC were Endurance's financial advisers and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP its legal adviser.

Credit Suisse Securities LLC was Montpelier's financial adviser and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP its legal adviser. (Additional reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)