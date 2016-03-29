Moody's forecasts U.S. adoption of self-driving cars 'several decades' away

WASHINGTON, March 29 Near-universal adoption of
self-driving cars in the United States is likely by around 2055
and poses a long-term threat to auto insurance companies,
Moody's Investors Service said in a research report released
Tuesday.
The report forecasts that fully autonomous or driverless
cars could be a common option on U.S. vehicles by about 2030 and
is likely to be standard on all new vehicles sold around 2035.
That would lead to the technology being in a majority of
cars on U.S. roads by around 2045.
"Accident frequency will fall sharply over time, and will
ultimately translate into significantly lower premiums and
consequently lower profits for auto insurers," the report said.
The Moody's report estimates that over the next five to 10
years, automotive technologies like automatic emergency braking
are likely to boost insurance profitability as they may reduce
crashes but not lead to an immediate reduction in rates.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)