Moody's downgrades debt of four bank holding companies

NEW YORK Nov 14 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded the debt of four bank holding companies after concluding that the government is less likely to bail out their bondholders in the future.

Moody's cut long-term debt ratings by one notch for Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

The service confirmed senior holding company ratings for Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, State Street Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.