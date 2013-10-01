Moody's sees shift in Brazil state bank policy unlikely

SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazil's government is unlikely
to make good on promises to rein in aggressive lending growth by
state-run banks because it could hamper support for the ruling
party in next year's presidential election, a senior Moody's
Investors Service analyst said on Tuesday.
The ability of President Dilma Rousseff's government to
phase out a five-year-long strategy to use government-controlled
lenders to boost credit access and cut borrowing costs for
consumers and small companies will suffer as the election
campaign looms, Ceres Lisboa, who analyzes Brazilian financial
institutions for Moody's, said in Sao Paulo.
In March, Moody's cut the long-term issuer ratings of state
development bank BNDES and Caixa Economica Federal, Brazil's No.
1 mortgage lender, citing their eroding capital position after
years of rapid credit expansion. At the same time, BNDES and
Caixa increased dividend payouts to the government, which has in
turn replenished their capital with Treasury debt instead of
cash.
"The money the government raised was funneled into state
banks as debt, making the banks' capital structure more
vulnerable," Lisboa said at an event sponsored by Moody's. "The
government rhetoric is positive, but, in practical terms, a
policy shift may be a little difficult."
In recent weeks, government officials acknowledged the need
to put the brakes on state-run lenders - which are growing their
loan books at a pace five times faster than their private-sector
rivals. Moody's March decision to downgrade the banks reflected
the growing concern among investors over Brazil's increased use
of state lenders to revive growth regardless of the strategy's
fiscal consequences.
State banks, which now account for more than half of all
outstanding loans in Brazil, have ventured into riskier credit
markets such as consumer, auto and small-sized corporate lending
- areas that private-sector lenders are shunning in the wake of
still-high defaults. Limiting borrower access to state lenders
could risk alienating voters, Lisboa suggested.
Caixa's loan book has risen by an annual average of 40
percent since 2009, while that of BNDES - which is twice as big
as the World Bank's - has more than quadrupled since 2005. BNDES
is Brazil's main source of long-term corporate credit.