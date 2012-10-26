BRIEF-Moody's CEO sees "another good quarter" to end year

UPDATE 3-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says website crashed after attack from Chinese IPs
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
Oct 26 Moody's Corp : * CEO says he sees "another good quarter" to end year * Executives speaking to analysts on conference call * Moody's CEO Ray McDaniel sees continuing 'good recovery' in structured
finance * Moody's CEO says some companies issuing bonds ahead of fiscal cliff * Moody's CEO says lot of bond proceeds used for refinancing
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
PARIS, March 2 Presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said he would root out inequalities in France's pension system, sell down government stakes in major firms and downsize parliament, as he unveiled a manifesto to set him apart from traditionalists.
LONDON, March 2 Insurer Legal & General has hired Paul Miller, currently head of Europe, Middle East and Africa insurance in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, as group strategy and merger and acquisitions director.