版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 27日 星期六 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's CEO sees "another good quarter" to end year

Oct 26 Moody's Corp : * CEO says he sees "another good quarter" to end year * Executives speaking to analysts on conference call * Moody's CEO Ray McDaniel sees continuing 'good recovery' in structured

finance * Moody's CEO says some companies issuing bonds ahead of fiscal cliff * Moody's CEO says lot of bond proceeds used for refinancing

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐