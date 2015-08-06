版本:
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on UK's banking system to stable from negative

Aug 6 (Reuters) - * Moody's changes outlook on UK's banking system to stable from negative * Moody's - healthy economic growth in the UK will have a positive effect on

banks' operating conditions * Moody's-UK banks' funding and liquidity levels will remain strong as banks

benefit from stable retail deposit bases. * Moody's - outlook on UK banking system reflects revised government support

assumptions, following EU's implementation of banking resolution framework * Source text - (bit.ly/1HsuAUQ)

