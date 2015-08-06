BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on UK's banking system to stable from negative

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 (Reuters) - * Moody's changes outlook on UK's banking system to stable from negative * Moody's - healthy economic growth in the UK will have a positive effect on
banks' operating conditions * Moody's-UK banks' funding and liquidity levels will remain strong as banks
benefit from stable retail deposit bases. * Moody's - outlook on UK banking system reflects revised government support
assumptions, following EU's implementation of banking resolution framework * Source text - (bit.ly/1HsuAUQ)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.