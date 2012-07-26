UPDATE 3-Moody's profit tops expectations; shares jump

* Q2 profit 76 cents/share vs Street view 70 cents
July 26 Bond-rating company Moody's Corp
reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue from
rating municipal bonds and structured finance instruments
increased.
Moody's shares rose 11.2 percent to close at $40.09 on the
New York Stock Exchange. Douglas Arthur, an analyst at Evercore
Partners, said the stock tends to be thinly traded and prone to
big moves after beating estimates.
Still, the earnings report on Thursday showed Moody's has
business lines that can offset the slowdown in corporate bond
issues.
Revenue for rating structured products has turned up after a
long decline, "and there are some signs of increased activity in
asset-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities," Arthur
said.
Revenue from structured finance, which is about 20 percent
of the company's rating business, increased 5 percent from a
year earlier to $90.7 million in the second quarter.
Moody's posted earnings per share of 76 cents, beating
analysts' average estimate by 6 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The report came as the McGraw-Hill Companies, which
owns competing rating service Standard & Poor's, also beat
analysts' estimates with its second-quarter results on Thursday.
McGraw-Hill shares rose 2.6 percent for the day.
"In both cases, the numbers beat expectations meaningfully
despite a very tough financial market environment," analyst
Peter Appert of Piper Jaffray & Co said in an email to Reuters.
The results, he said, "demonstrate the resilience of the
business models."
Moody's net income was $172.5 million, down nearly 9 percent
from $189 million a year earlier.
Moody's expenses rose 8 percent to $362.3 million. The
company said the increase was the result of employing more
people because of acquisitions, growth of existing businesses,
investments in technology for growth, and compliance with
regulations.
Revenue from ratings services to corporations declined by
$8.6 million to $191.5 million on a slowdown in bond issuance.
But this was offset by an $8.7 million rise in revenue from
public finance.
Revenue from Moody's Analytics, the company segment that
includes information and consulting businesses, rose 19 percent
because of acquisitions and increased sales of credit research.
Moody's said it still expects full-year earnings toward the
"upper end" of a range of $2.62 to $2.72 per share.