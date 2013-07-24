版本:
Moody's profit rises 31 pct on higher debt issues

July 24 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp posted a 31 percent jump in quarterly profit as companies issued more bonds.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $225.5 million, or $1.00 per share, in the second quarter, from $172.5 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ealier.
