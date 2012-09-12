Moody's raises full-year profit forecast

Sept 12 Moody's Corp raised its profit forecast for the year to between $2.76 and $2.86 per share and said it expects revenue to grow between 12 percent and 13 percent.

The bond-rating company said pro-forma earnings of between $2.70 and $2.80 per share exclude a 6 cent benefit related to the favorable resolution of a legacy tax matter in the third quarter of 2012.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.72 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.