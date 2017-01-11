Hong Kong court hears Moody's appeal over "red flags" report

HONG KONG Jan 11 Hong Kong's Court of Appeal on
Wednesday began hearing Moody's appeal against a
tribunal decision that partly upheld regulatory action imposed
on it for a report on Chinese firms, in what is considered a
landmark case for the financial centre.
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong said in April it would
challenge a March 2016 ruling by the Securities and Futures
Appeals Tribunal (SFAT) upholding the securities regulator's
claim that Moody's broke rules governing how regulated firms
should behave when it published the report.
On Wednesday, Moody's reprised a key argument refuted by the
tribunal, that the report did not constitute a credit rating
or a preparation for a credit rating, and was therefore not
within the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) jurisdiction.
The SFAT determined last year that Moody's breached the SFC
code of conduct through the publication of the July 2011 report
that raised corporate governance concerns over 49 Chinese firms,
contributing to a fall in their Hong Kong share prices.
The tribunal found the report did constitute a preparation
for a credit rating and therefore came under the SFC's
jurisdiction.
But Moody's on Wednesday contested the tribunal's findings,
arguing that although the report discussed some specific
elements relevant to a company's creditworthiness, namely
corporate governance and accounting risks, the report's "red
flags" framework was not ultimately used for, nor provided the
basis for, evaluating a credit rating.
Moody's barrister Adrian Huggins opened the proceedings
at the Hong Kong court on Wednesday arguing there must be a
"bright line" between regulated and non-regulated activities.
"We need certainty about what is regulated, where we are
regulated and where we are not. The line has been blurred
unacceptably," he said.
The case has been closely watched by the financial industry
and corporate governance activists, as it is likely to redefine
the limits on what can be written in research reports on public
companies, potentially curtailing the activities of research
firms in the financial centre.
